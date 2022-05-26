Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.24) to GBX 2,060 ($25.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Entain has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

