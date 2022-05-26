Entergy (ETR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Entergy (NYSE: ETR):

5/23/2022 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Entergy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

5/18/2022 – Entergy was given a new $188.00 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/17/2022 – Entergy was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Entergy was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/16/2022 – Entergy was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/16/2022 – Entergy was given a new $177.00 price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/16/2022 – Entergy was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/16/2022 – Entergy was given a new $224.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Entergy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00.

3/31/2022 – Entergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $119.88. 25,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,844. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

