Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $396.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

