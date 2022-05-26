Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $396.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
