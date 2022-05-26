Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entra ASA from 235.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ENTOF remained flat at $$22.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

About Entra ASA (Get Rating)

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

