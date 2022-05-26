Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) PT Lowered to $0.50

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group to $0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVB. Aegis lowered Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,189. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

