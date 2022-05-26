Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. Envestnet has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

