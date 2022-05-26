Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE ENV opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 260.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 50.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

