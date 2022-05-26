Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

