EPAM Systems (EPAM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “positive” rating.

5/16/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $490.00.

5/9/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $410.00.

5/6/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $312.00.

5/6/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $465.00.

5/2/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $348.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $359.00.

4/20/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $380.00.

4/19/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as majority of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe which is currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war has massively disrupted the company’s overall business operations and therefore, will hurt its revenues and profitability in the near-term. Moreover, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Acquisitions and partnerships are also aiding top-line growth.”

4/11/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EPAM stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.48. 833,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,641. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.86. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Get EPAM Systems Inc alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.