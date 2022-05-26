ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus Company Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.