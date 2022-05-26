Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDCE stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,704. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.