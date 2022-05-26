Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

