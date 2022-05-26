Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

