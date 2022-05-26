Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Seagen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.52).

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Seagen by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 97.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,279. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

