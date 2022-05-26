Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Navigator in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.