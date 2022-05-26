Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nordstrom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

