Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 26th (AAPL, ALO, AT1, AVVIY, BAS, BCDA, BCML, BIOC, BLKLF, BMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 26th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($7.66) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29).
Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group to $4.00.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price target increased by Hovde Group to $28.00.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $5.00.
Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$157.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($98.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$88.00 to C$91.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $41.00.
BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $40.00.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $1.25.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $50.00.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $1.00.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $1.50.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $38.00.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $26.00.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $240.00.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $126.00.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $123.00.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $85.00.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $125.00.
ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.50 ($15.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.00 ($18.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $0.50.
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $85.00.
easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86).
EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $280.00.
freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €36.00 ($38.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00.
HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €31.00 ($32.98) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50).
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $3.00.
Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $21.00.
Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.00 ($17.02) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $1.00.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $16.00.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $135.00.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $22.00.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €790.00 ($840.43) to €815.00 ($867.02). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27).
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08).
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($867.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $25.00.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities to $205.00.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $205.00.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $283.00.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $5.00.
Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84).
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $75.00.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $35.00.
Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 640 ($8.05).
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group to $2.00.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by Stephens to $55.00.
Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70.
Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06).
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($146.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $75.00.
thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.25 ($14.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($60.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.00.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $62.00.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $22.00.
