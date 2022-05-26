Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 26th (AAPL, ALO, AT1, AVVIY, BAS, BCDA, BCML, BIOC, BLKLF, BMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €6.00 ($6.38) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($7.66) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29).

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group to $4.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price target increased by Hovde Group to $28.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $5.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($98.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$88.00 to C$91.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $41.00.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $40.00.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $1.25.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $50.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $1.00.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $1.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $38.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $26.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $240.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $126.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $123.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $85.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $125.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.50 ($15.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.00 ($18.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $0.50.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $85.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86).

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $280.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €36.00 ($38.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €31.00 ($32.98) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50).

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $3.00.

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $21.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.00 ($17.02) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $1.00.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $16.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $135.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $22.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €790.00 ($840.43) to €815.00 ($867.02). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($867.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $25.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities to $205.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $205.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $283.00.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $5.00.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84).

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $75.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $35.00.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 640 ($8.05).

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group to $2.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by Stephens to $55.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($146.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $75.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.25 ($14.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($60.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $62.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $22.00.

