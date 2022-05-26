Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 26th (AAPL, ALO, AT1, AVVIY, BAS, BCDA, BCML, BIOC, BLKLF, BMO)

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.00 ($6.38) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($7.66) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29).

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group to $4.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price target increased by Hovde Group to $28.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $5.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($98.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$88.00 to C$91.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $41.00.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $40.00.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $1.25.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $50.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group to $1.00.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $1.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $38.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $26.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $240.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $126.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $123.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $85.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $125.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.50 ($15.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.00 ($18.09) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $0.50.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $85.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86).

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $280.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €36.00 ($38.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €31.00 ($32.98) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50).

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $3.00.

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $21.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.00 ($17.02) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $1.00.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $16.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $135.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $22.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €790.00 ($840.43) to €815.00 ($867.02). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($867.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $25.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities to $205.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $205.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $283.00.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $5.00.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84).

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $75.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $35.00.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 640 ($8.05).

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group to $2.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by Stephens to $55.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($146.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $75.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.25 ($14.10) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($60.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $62.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $22.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.