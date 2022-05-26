Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (CRWD, FCNCA, FERG, FREQ, FRO, FSM, FUTU, GANX, GECC, GOSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 25th:

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $250.00.

