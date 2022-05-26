Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 26th (ACCO, ADMP, AEG, AFYA, AIKI, AMPL, ARCO, BRCC, ENTOF, IQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 26th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

