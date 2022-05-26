Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,684,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 173,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

