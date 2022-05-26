Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

