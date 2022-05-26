Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 60,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.25. Escalade has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Escalade by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

