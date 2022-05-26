ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of AMUB opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

