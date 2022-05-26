Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Univest Sec lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.53. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

