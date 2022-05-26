EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of EverGen Infrastructure from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS EVGIF remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12-month low of 2.12 and a 12-month high of 4.21.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It owns and operates the NZWA project, a food, green, and agricultural waste commercial composting facility located in Abbotsford; SSS project, an organic waste commercial composting facility located in Pemberton; and FVB project, a biogas production facility located in Abbotsford of British Columbia.

