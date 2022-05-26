Eversource Energy to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ES opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,162 shares of company stock valued at $724,988. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

