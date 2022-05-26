Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $95.35 on Thursday. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

