Exchange Income (EIFZF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00.

5/13/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00.

5/11/2022 – Exchange Income was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

4/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

