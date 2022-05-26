Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 235.6% in May

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 235.6% from the April 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 1,472,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,333.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 898.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

