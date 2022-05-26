Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00.

5/2/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As Expeditors uses more charters to meet customer demand, higher airfreight services revenues drive growth of the company. Airfreight Services segment revenues increased 58.4% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are encouraging. During 2021, Expeditors repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. The company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform has boosted its online LTL shipping platform, Koho. However, escalating operating expenses (up 69.1% year over year in 2021) pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages are other challenges for the company. Expeditors’ declining current ratio is also a woe.”

4/7/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2022 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EXPD traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

