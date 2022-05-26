Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

EXPR stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Express has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $172.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 57.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Express by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Express by 1,827.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

