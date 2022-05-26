Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.
EXPR stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Express has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $172.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.
About Express (Get Rating)
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.