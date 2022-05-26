Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Financial Survey

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Hurricane Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.90 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.44 Hurricane Energy $170.28 million 1.18 N/A N/A N/A

Hurricane Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Expro Group and Hurricane Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hurricane Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Expro Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expro Group beats Hurricane Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

