Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
