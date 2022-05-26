F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $40,523.76 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.

FFIV stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,983. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.20. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 36.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.