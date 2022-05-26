F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $40,523.76 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.
FFIV stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,983. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.20. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 36.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
