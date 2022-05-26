Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,006 shares of company stock worth $2,463,473 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

