Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Critical Analysis

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 26.98% 10.93% 1.23% Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 5.40 $23.50 million $2.18 17.92 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.65 $2.90 million $1.16 12.59

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and merchant credit card services. It also offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.