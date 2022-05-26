Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in May

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.