Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RACE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

RACE opened at $191.04 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average is $229.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

