Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 1,438,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

