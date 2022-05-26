FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FFBW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 40,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

