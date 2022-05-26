FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FFBW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 40,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

About FFBW (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.