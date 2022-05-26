Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Wolfe Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.
Shares of FITB opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
