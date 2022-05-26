Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Wolfe Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.