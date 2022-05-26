Financial Comparison: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.51 $86.76 million ($1.21) -30.21 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.27 $6.61 million $0.50 10.95

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -1.31% 87.14% 20.78% Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 32.14% 23.56%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Alvopetro Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

