Financial Contrast: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GoodRx alerts:

This table compares GoodRx and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 4.14 -$25.25 million ($0.04) -194.75 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.69 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -1.86% 2.86% 1.48% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GoodRx and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 9 7 0 2.35 Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $21.74, indicating a potential upside of 179.02%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $19.29, indicating a potential upside of 228.55%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than GoodRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.