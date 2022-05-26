Financial Contrast: Hippo (HIPO) and The Competition

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hippo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.62% 3.32% 0.86%

This table compares Hippo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.22 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion 71.10

Hippo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hippo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 753 3208 2775 165 2.34

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 231.45%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hippo competitors beat Hippo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

