Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 296.0% in May

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a growth of 296.0% from the April 30th total of 190,700 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FNCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,443. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

