FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 388.4% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $16,519,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,784,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

FTVI stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.