First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FACO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. First Acceptance has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.55.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

