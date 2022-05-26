First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $12.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.07. 63,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $610.67 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $659.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,214 shares of company stock worth $840,307 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.