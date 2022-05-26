First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.
FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of FR opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,483.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.64. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$9.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 776.67%.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,534,500. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,248,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $260,525 and sold 247,569 shares worth $4,234,274.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
