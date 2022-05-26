First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,483.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.64. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$9.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5066697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 776.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,534,500. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,248,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $260,525 and sold 247,569 shares worth $4,234,274.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.