First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.70 Million

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) to post sales of $150.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. First Merchants posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $601.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $678.40 million, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $707.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,503 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in First Merchants by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

